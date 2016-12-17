Community joins Food Bank in spreading the gift of giving

It may have been freezing out, but that didn't stop people from helping out for the holidays.

Over 100 volunteers came to the Fort Saskatchewan Food Banks Christmas Hamper location to help deliver 203 hampers to families in need, a big increase from last year's 153 hampers.

"It's gone excellent!" Christmas Hamper chair Keith Thorne said. "We've had a great response from the public for drivers."

Saturday's lineup of volunteers spanned from one side of the room to the other as they gathered the hampers for delivery. The Fort Saskatchewan AA Midget Rangers assisted with loading vehicles.

The Food Bank has been collecting donations since early September. This year, they have received help from several members of the community, including a generous donation of rooms from the Trans America Buildings developers to store and sort the donations for hampers.

"I can't thank Fort Saskatchewan and surrounding areas enough for everything that they do for the Food Bank, especially for the Christmas hamper time. They turned out in droves and donations are great," concluded Thorne.

This year, the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank has seen an increase of about 45 per cent from last year.