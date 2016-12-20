Cold-hearted crooks take war memorial plaques

Four war memorial plaques were stolen from Strathcona County.

Sometime between 5:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on November 24, the plaques were taken from the Legion of Frontiersmen War Memorial (Highway 14 and Range Road 205).

The plaques read:

- “Dedicated to the memory of Frontiersmen who fell in the Great War 1914-1918, erected by their comrades July 1935.”

- “In memory of those who fell during the Second World War.”

- "Brigadier A. Mack, (Oct. 5 1898 - Oct. 9 1990)"

- "Colonel Lewis Scott (died 1965)"

The monument is recognized provincially and nationally, it's also a regional landmark for local residents.



Strathcona County RCMP are looking for any tips in their investigation.