City administration responds to Sperling's criticism

Fort Saskatchewan's administration has responded to councillor Ed Sperling's critical words.

Now, city administration is responding to the accusations. In a written statement to Mix 107.9/ fortsaskonline, they said:

"Variance analysis and forecasting are essential management tools that the City uses to evaluate organizational performance and to assist Council and administration in planning and decision-making. The motion by Council requested that Administration prepare a report outlining what resources are needed to transition from the current quarterly variance reporting process to an analysis of monthly budget to actual variances to be reviewed with Council on a quarterly basis. Administration has undertaken research on municipal best practices and an assessment of the City's current financial systems and processes. This information helped us to determine the requirements for transitioning to this enhanced variance reporting process. The findings will be presented to Council at the public Council Meeting on January 24, 2017.



The report is an important step in aligning the City's quarterly financial reports with the needs of Council. We look forward to working with Council in 2017 to continue to advance our financial systems and processes."

Nothing further was issued on councillor Sperling or the Chamber's comments.