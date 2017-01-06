City Administration facing tough questions

One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Councillor Ed Sperling is frustrated over what he calls administration's fumbling of finances.

He made a motion six weeks before deliberations began for the 2017 budget, asking council work towards a zero per cent increase from 2016's budget. The motion passed with a vote in favour, four to three.

The idea was to ease the pressure on the taxpayer and be fiscally responsible in response to the shaky economic climate. In order for the motion to work, the city had to provide council with information showing how the city actually did financially versus how they planned it, comparing the real income and expenses to how they thought income and expenses would pan out. This process is called variance reporting and allows council to take a close look and trim the fat from last year's expenses. That is supposed to help the city's bank account and plan for the future, making life better for taxpayers.

Council was advised just five days before this year's budget deliberations began that administration couldn't provide the extremely helpful variance report.

"This wasn't a surprise to me," councillor Sperling explained. "I've been pursuing this issue with the city for the past three years. Small businesses complete variance reporting monthly and our city (administration) can't do it quarterly even with a $75 million operating budget."

Sperling is concerned council won't be informed enough to make wise choices on behalf of the taxpayers without the financial reports. He's worried that the city's spending habits could land them in financial trouble.

"I've asked administration to tell us what they needed to make this happen. Is there a special program we don't have? Is there a skill or a talent of an individual that we need to have in this city that we don't have? Whatever it takes to get that done and available to us, the better off everybody will be, especially the taxpayer."

At the December 13 council meeting, administration requested more time, deferring the report until the next meeting on January 24.

"In fairness to us, our intentions were good that we would try and do that (zero per cent increase) but again, without that financial reporting to take a good, hard look at 2016, unfortunately we couldn't deliver on that and we ended up quite a bit short on where we wanted to be."

Sperling believes this issue must be brought up in upcoming municipal elections this year.

"This is my fourth year and I can't believe we've been operating the way we have," he said. "You're paying taxes every year and if your tax bill keeps going up every year, that's money out of your pocket."

Sperling hopes to see a radical change in administration's handling of variance reporting - and quick.