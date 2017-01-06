City Administration facing tough questions

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.
 
Councillor Ed Sperling is frustrated over what he calls administration's fumbling of finances.
 
He made a motion six weeks before deliberations began for the 2017 budget, asking council work towards a zero per cent increase from 2016's budget. The motion passed with a vote in favour, four to three.
 
The idea was to ease the pressure on the taxpayer and be fiscally responsible in response to the shaky economic climate. In order for the motion to work, the city had to provide council with information showing how the city actually did financially versus how they planned it, comparing the real income and expenses to how they thought income and expenses would pan out. This process is called variance reporting and allows council to take a close look and trim the fat from last year's expenses. That is supposed to help the city's bank account and plan for the future, making life better for taxpayers.
 
Council was advised just five days before this year's budget deliberations began that administration couldn't provide the extremely helpful variance report.
 
"This wasn't a surprise to me," councillor Sperling explained. "I've been pursuing this issue with the city for the past three years. Small businesses complete variance reporting monthly and our city (administration) can't do it quarterly even with a $75 million operating budget."
 
Sperling is concerned council won't be informed enough to make wise choices on behalf of the taxpayers without the financial reports. He's worried that the city's spending habits could land them in financial trouble.
 
"I've asked administration to tell us what they needed to make this happen. Is there a special program we don't have? Is there a skill or a talent of an individual that we need to have in this city that we don't have? Whatever it takes to get that done and available to us, the better off everybody will be, especially the taxpayer."
 
At the December 13 council meeting, administration requested more time, deferring the report until the next meeting on January 24.
 
Council is facing criticism from the Chamber of Commerce over Budget 2017 over missed goals and tax inaccuracies.
 
"In fairness to us, our intentions were good that we would try and do that (zero per cent increase) but again, without that financial reporting to take a good, hard look at 2016, unfortunately we couldn't deliver on that and we ended up quite a bit short on where we wanted to be."
 
Sperling believes this issue must be brought up in upcoming municipal elections this year.
 
"This is my fourth year and I can't believe we've been operating the way we have," he said. "You're paying taxes every year and if your tax bill keeps going up every year, that's money out of your pocket."
 
Sperling hopes to see a radical change in administration's handling of variance reporting - and quick.

More Local News

City Administration facing tough questions

One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

With the new utility eBilling available, the city is urging residents to go paperless.

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

Some Fort residents took to Facebook after a mysterious gas sparked respiratory issues.

FSPL hits the books and the streets

Instead of just hitting the books, the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library will soon be hitting the streets in their new vehicle.

Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for help to identify six suspects after a break and enter.

Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

For those who haven't wandered through the Enchanted Forest Christmas Tree displays yet, time's running out.

Sign in Bruderheim now facing correct direction

At the January 4 meeting, Bruderheim Town Council were updated on a local sign issue.

Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Fort-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood has announced her support for abolishing Daylight Savings Time.

Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Everyone loves having a great time over the Christmas season... until the bills roll in.

Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Bruderheim Town Council heard questions and concerns on a potential development from the public.

Successful season for Operation Red Nose

It was another very successful season for Operation Red Nose.

Rachael McNeilly found

Strathcona County RCMP have located missing girl, Rachael McNeilly.

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Harbour Pool's annual shut down will be twice as long this year.

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Protective Services are adding an attached kennel facility to house seized and stray pets officers pick up throughout town.

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

It's looking like energy door-to-door sales are becoming a thing of the past.

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

A fourth Municipal Enforcement patrol vehicle will soon be ready to serve the city.

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who tried to break into a Bruderheim home.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

Celebrate the New Year with family

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

New year, new taxes for Albertans

Sturgeon and Westlock Foundations merge for the better

Updated: fatal crash on Highway 21

Fort drivers thinking twice before driving impaired

Local mother's murderer files for appeal

Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

École Parc Élémentaire fostering innovative children

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

CJHL: Edmonton Mustangs vs. Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks

06 January 2017 8:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild Class Registration

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. St. Albert Raiders

07 January 2017 1:45 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





AMMHL: KC Centennials vs. Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers

07 January 2017 5:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AJFHL: Calgary Warriors vs. Fort Saskatchewan Fury

07 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Lloydminster Bobcats vs. Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers

08 January 2017 12:15 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





NAHL: Strathcona Warriors vs. Fort Sask Peewee AA Rangers

08 January 2017 1:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Login