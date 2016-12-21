Citizens bringing warmth to Fort Saskatchewan

A group of Fort Saskatchewan citizens are 'Sharing the Warmth.'

They were stationed at the corner of 99th Avenue and 105th Street on Wednesday morning (December 21), handing out winter gear and blankets to those in need.

At the beginning of the month, Michelle Speelman thought of the idea and met with Kristie Franchuk to encourage citizens to donate their unused warm clothes.

"The number of those in need in Fort Saskatchewan has risen over the last few years," stated Franchuk, member of Anonymous Edmonton and co-organizer of the event. "I see them very often in our community and help them when I can. We wanted to do community outreach just with the citizens and community members in Fort Saskatchewan to lend a hand where we can."

All donations toward the campaign were made by residents of Fort Saskatchewan. Speelman opened her home to some donations and Franchuk drove around town accepting others.

The group will be meeting with City Councillor Sheldon Bossert in February to potentially begin spearheading a similar fundraiser that's more local and on a regular basis.