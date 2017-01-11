With Christmas long over, time is winding down for city crews to take away old Christmas trees.

Don't be alarmed if the tree is still there after garbage has been collected, there's no set schedule for when or where in the city trees will be picked up.

"The road crews may be our clearing snow for a little while and then they'll go back and pick up Christmas trees or our utilities crews might just grab it," explained Brad McDonald, manager of Utility Services for the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

Crews prefer the tree be left where garbage bins would normally be. The tree must be just that, a tree; all decorations and protective bagging measures must be removed for crews to take the tree.

The tree removal program is another way the Fort is reducing our environmental footprint.

"Trees are brought back to the Public Works yard and they are mulched and some of that mulch goes to people who use it for industrial things and some of the mulch gets sold back to the community, so if you have a garden and you want to top it up with some wood mulch, you might be getting back your Christmas tree," explained McDonald.

Last year, about 500 trees were mulched.

The free service is being offered to residents until January 17. After that, citizens will have to transport their trees themselves to the brush pile at the transfer station. The station is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.