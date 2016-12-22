  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
For last minute shoppers, buying local could be the best option.
 
With the many solutions close to home, shopping local for gifts can be more convenient, unique and supportive.
 
"One of the biggest things is when you look at the variety we have here, we do have everything you could possibly need. There's every opportunity available for local shopping," said Dione Chambers, executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.
 
With the malls packed with last minute buyers, buying local is generally less hectic.
 
"I think you're going to avoid those line ups and some of that craziness you would get outside of the community; so I think you have that opportunity to both support local and try it and enjoy it," Chambers added.
 
With a slow start to the Christmas season for local businesses, owners are hoping shoppers were behind.
 
"We do know that the economy has changed in the last few years and I think the general overall feel is that people are still buying stuff for Christmas. I'm really curious to see how the numbers play out for the holiday season," Chambers said.
 
As Christmas is one of the busiest times for small businesses, shopping local during the holidays often ensures that they can sustain themselves for the rest of the year.

More Local News

Christmas is the perfect time to shop local

For last minute shoppers, buying local could be the best option.

Tips on prepping for finals

For students, the end of December marks the beginning of final's season.

Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

At their December 20 meeting, Redwater Town Council was forced to place a sunset clause on the local fitness club.

EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

After a storied 108 years, Ministik School faces an uncertain future.

Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

Bruderheim Town Council is asking questions after seeing the repair bill for the town's front-end loader.

$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

$7-million in damages are being reported from a weekend fire in Sherwood Park.

Chamber questioning local tax inaccuracies

Fort Saskatchewan's Chamber of Commerce is questioning the City of Fort Saskatchewan's mill rate.

Citizens bringing warmth to Fort Saskatchewan

A group of Fort Saskatchewan citizens are 'Sharing the Warmth.'

Local mom gets helping hand for the holidays

A struggling Fort mom got a hand up for the holidays, courtesy of Heartland Ford and an anonymous local buisness.

Beating the darkness and winter blues

Feeling like there's not enough sunshine in your life? You're not alone.

Cold-hearted crooks take war memorial plaques

Four war memorial plaques were stolen from Strathcona County.

Students and seniors spread Christmas cheer

Two different generations came together to share in the Christmas spirit this afternoon (December 20).

Missing councillors frusturates mayor; delays Redwater resolution

A decision to re-appoint two members of the Redwater Library Board will be postponed until the new year.

Georgina Simpson rewarded for shopping local

Shopping local has paid off for Georgina Simpson.

It's almost too late to mail Christmas cheer

Still have to send packages in time for Christmas? Hurry, time's running out!

Tire pressure something to keep in mind this winter

With the wild fluctuation in temperatures, it's important to keep an eye on tire pressure.

STARS dispatched after head-on collision

STARS was dispatched to a serious accident on Highway 825, north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Victim Services keeping an eye on elder abuse

Fort Saskatchewan Victim Services is spreading awareness on elder abuse.

Parents, landlord out money after Positivity Preschool closure

The sudden closure of Positivity Preschool has everyone scratching their heads.

ATM stolen from local hotel

Police are looking for three suspects after an ATM theft.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Idle free helps keep air clean

Morinville to receive full-time Fire Chief

Base layer important when exercising outside

Missing 18-year-old woman found

No injuries in Sherwood Park fire

Four people taken to hospital after Saturday collision

Community joins Food Bank in spreading the gift of giving

Two Fort Sask men charged in forcible confinement case

Are cell phones a good Christmas gift?

Selling a house? Tawnie Misik says to be patient

Multiple accidents reported Friday night

Extreme cold warning in effect for majority of Alberta

Missing: Rachael McNeilly

Sturgeon County approves budget, taxes up 1.32 per cent

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta remains truck country

Online scammers take joy out of Christmas

Strathcona RCMP thank public for help finding Daniel Gallant

Liquor store regulations proposed

Bruderheim honours local hero with renovated arena

Busiest time of the year for engagments and local jeweler

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Shake the Tree

23 December 2016 7:45 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





Operation Red Nose

23 December 2016 9:00 pm - 24 December 2016 3:00 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





A Messy Family Christmas Eve

24 December 2016 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

St. George's Anglican Church (780-998-3620), Fort Saskatchewan





BNI Lunch Meeting

29 December 2016 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





Operation Red Nose

30 December 2016 9:00 pm - 01 January 2017 3:00 am

, Fort Saskatchewan





New Year's Eve in the Fort

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fort Heritage Precinct, Fort Saskatchewan





BNI Lunch Meeting

05 January 2017 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





Login