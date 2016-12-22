Christmas is the perfect time to shop local

For last minute shoppers, buying local could be the best option.

With the many solutions close to home, shopping local for gifts can be more convenient, unique and supportive.

"One of the biggest things is when you look at the variety we have here, we do have everything you could possibly need. There's every opportunity available for local shopping," said Dione Chambers, executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.

With the malls packed with last minute buyers, buying local is generally less hectic.

"I think you're going to avoid those line ups and some of that craziness you would get outside of the community; so I think you have that opportunity to both support local and try it and enjoy it," Chambers added.

With a slow start to the Christmas season for local businesses, owners are hoping shoppers were behind.

"We do know that the economy has changed in the last few years and I think the general overall feel is that people are still buying stuff for Christmas. I'm really curious to see how the numbers play out for the holiday season," Chambers said.

As Christmas is one of the busiest times for small businesses, shopping local during the holidays often ensures that they can sustain themselves for the rest of the year.