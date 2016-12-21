Chamber questioning local tax inaccuracies

Fort Saskatchewan's Chamber of Commerce is questioning the City of Fort Saskatchewan's mill rate.

The Chamber wrote a letter to council, concerned about multiple inaccuracies in administration's presentations to council regarding the budget.

Last December, councillor Stew Hennig set a motion forward to set the mill rate to 59/41. The rate presented by administration was a 59.6/41.4 split.

"There's a big discrepancy in that," said Chamber president, Lisa Makin. "We've asked administration and city council to clarify where that discrepancy comes from and we've received about four different answers now but nothing that's made sense."

The Chamber brought up a letter (dated July 2, 2015) from Jeremy Eman, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), showing different rates from what was presented to council. In the letter, Eman has 59.4 per cent non-residential and 40.6 per cent residential tax split.

On December 13, it was stated, after a one per cent decrease, the current 2016 approved rates were 59.279 per cent and 40.721 per cent.

It seems impossible to understand what the true split mill rate is or was.

"There is a fundamental difference between these two statements," added Makin.

Another concern brought up was $341,400 in operating costs cut from 2017's $75.1 million budget. The Chamber of Commerce calls it a missed opportunity to have lessened the tax impact for both residential and non-residential.

"Most cuts made in the 2017 proposed budget were to items funded by city reserves or provincial municipal sustainability initiative grants."

The Chamber accuses the city of repeated inaccuracies being reported to council and bylaws not reflecting motions made within council chambers. They also say administration can't get their story straight, giving varied reasons such as rounding and surplus for the discrepancies.

In the note, Makin encourages council's push for answers from administration and hold them accountable "as stewards of the tax payer dollars." She also encourages administration and council work on a better budgeting process for future councils.