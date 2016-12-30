Celebrate the New Year with family

Families now have a place to celebrate the New Year!

After the idea came for a New Year's Eve event for families, volunteers from the community came together to bring the first ever New Years Eve in the Fort.

"Families are important in Fort Saskatchewan and the support in Fort Saskatchewan for family events, and for families in general is amazing," said Stuart McGowan, board member of the New Years Eve planning committee. "It just seemed natural that there should be something more for families that they can come out."

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, families will now have the option to head down to the Fort Heritage Precinct and Legacy Park area to enjoy both indoor and outdoor activities.

"The biggest thing is it's free," said McGowan

Activities at the event will include the skating rink remaining open, snow painting and snow golf.

"There will be events inside so that people can come inside and get warm. People can wander outside and enjoy the snow. I think we've got a good amount of snow for people to enjoy."

Anyone who attends the event will require a wristband, which can be picked up at the Fort Saskatchewan Library, Boys and Girls Club, KidsFort or through contacting Kathy Stevenson on Facebook.