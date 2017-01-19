Careers Under Construction: intense competition for trade jobs

Unemployment in the trades is has increased over the past four months.



"What we are seeing, is that more and more people are getting laid off and are coming in looking for employment," says regional manager at Careers Under Construction Aimee Penny.



This trend was evident with a local employer recently received an incredible 5,000 resumes for only 30 trade positions.



Penny also noted in contrast, the retail and customer service industry remained consistent, having multiple positions available.



There may be some hope with the pending pipeline projects on the horizon.



Careers Under Construction has a wide variety of tools and resources, including career councillors on hand to help you in your hunt for a new job.



Having a well tailored resume, as well as investing in some additional education, could aid in making you stand out against the tough competition. Paying close attention to your spelling, grammar, and how you present yourself is key.