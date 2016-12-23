Candy Cane Checkstops: a sweet reward for sober drivers

  • Print
The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP put on a Candy Cane Checkstop on Thursday night (December 23).
 
Members of the RCMP, fire department, Prairie EMS, and Citizens on Patrol all volunteered their time to look for impaired drivers, and reward sober drivers with candy canes.   
 
"We don't want to see anybody die over the holidays," stated Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Constable Derrick Koller. "Drinking and driving is a major factor in collisions, so we can educate the public, let them know we're out here checking for impairment behind the wheel and that it will not be tolerated."
 
Local celebrities such as Mayor of Fort Saskatchewan Gale Katchur, Bruderheim Mayor Karl Hauch, and a few of the Councillors were also helping out with the checkstop.
 
Out of the 800 vehicles checked, two 24-hour license suspensions were handed out.
 
"That's a good thing," added Koller. "It shows that campaigns like this are working, and that people are using other services like taking cabs and taxis, or calling Operation Red Nose to get home safely to their loved ones."
 
During the first Candy Cane Checkstop on December 7, no impaired drivers were found.
 
Koller predicted that there will be more checkstops over the rest of the holidays.
 
CHECKSTOP 2

 

