Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Bruderheim Town Council heard questions and concerns on a potential development from the public.
 
A half-dozen residents came to the recent meeting to find out exactly what would be built in their neighbourhood, Brookside Park.
 
The presentation was in the form of an amendment to the Land Use Bylaw, which passed unanimously.
 
A developer is looking to do three different phases of construction, building similar structures immediately behind the existing homes which are currently low density residential. After that, the developer wants to build what's classified as "R2" (Duplexes) and "R3" (Apartments and fourplexes).
 
One citizen raised concerns about a drainage creek while another asked about a lack of park space in the development.

"The land just beyond where the runoff creek is, that would not be developed, that would be maintained as a green space," explained Bruderheim mayor Karl Hauch. "That would still allow residents to be able to have access to (parks) in that area — the town does have park space in other parts of the town as well."

Administration and council are still waiting on further details to be worked out from the developer but the hope it development will start sometime in the new year.
 
The map shows where the new development is slated to go. Courtesy Green Space Alliance.The map shows where the new development is slated to go. Courtesy Green Space Alliance.

