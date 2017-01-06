Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven

A Bruderheim resident wants to be exempt from paying her property tax.

Ofelia Garcia owes around $1000 to the Town of Bruderheim in property taxes and penalties which she says, she simply can't afford.

Garcia was recently moved to the taxed properties after exhausting the town's three years of no property tax offer (when new residents purchase a new construction home).

The resident told council she made an attempt to talk to town staff regarding her situation but claims she was given the run-around.

"The town has offered her the avenue to communicate and work with the administration staff to set up a way of payment," said councillor George Campbell. "Her way of thinking is if I accept or pay anything on the penalty, I am bound by it. Well she's bound by it anyway!"

Council determined that she hadn't made enough of an effort to work with town staff to clear up her situation, saying she had three weeks before the deadline to make that effort, missed multiple opportunities to pay her bills, already knowing what she owed.

Campbell thinks it's dangerous to forgive debts like Garcia's.

"Pretty soon people figure if one can do it, the rest can do it," added Garcia. "I came here in 1968 with four children, my wife and $20 dollars in my pocket but I still found a way to pay my taxes."

Council moved to think over Garcia's case but told her she needed to sit with town staff and formulate a solid plan to pay the money she owes.