Bruderheim receives substantial Canada 150 cash

The town of Bruderheim received a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Grant.

Bruderheim has almost $170,000 to play with, courtesy of the federal government.

The grant will go towards new roofing and repairs to the siding of the Karol Maschmeyer Arena.

"We're very excited and happy and fortunate to get support from the federal government for the arena," said Bruderheim's mayor, Karl Hauch. "The tender for the arena ice plant work has gone out now that we have the funding secured for the roof repairs, we're able to continue our work to make our community sustainable for the long term."

Grants were given out to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

The money is in celebration of the 150th year since confederation.