Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Details
Bruderheim's mayor is delighted with the programs United Way offers to help communities.
 
At the recent Town Council meeting, mayor Karl Hauch was vibrating with excitement after meeting with United Way.
 
"The United Way isn't operating the same way as it was eight years ago," said Hauch. "Some of the things I've learned about the United Way are very meaningful for lots of communities."
 
One aspect of the United Way Hauch highlighted in his address to council was a program that could benefit their skate park efforts.
 
The Home Depot has a program through the United Way that, as an in-kind donation to the community, could provide help to construct projects.
 
"When our skateboard park gets built, maybe we could have qualified tradesmen pour the concrete," explained Hauch.
 
Hauch urged his council to look into ways they can partner with United Way to improve life in Bruderheim even more.
 
He also urged citizens to look for way to contribute to the town's quality of life, saying, "not everything has to come from council."
 
 

