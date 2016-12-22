Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

Bruderheim Town Council is asking questions after seeing the repair bill for the town's front-end loader.

At Wednesday night's meeting (December 21), members of council were taken aback after approving money for the completed repairs.

"I was reviewing the repairs and considering how old it is and how many hours it has on it, if it's overworking then that's why," commented Councillor Judy Shueller.

Town administration admitted the loader was too small for what it was being used for, with mayor Karl Hauch reminding them the town has to make do with what it can afford.

The bill of $24,933.48 was for a variety of repairs and covered under the Operating Contingency Reserve.

Council and administration agreed to do more research on equipment in the future before buying.

Town CAO Patty Potoborozny suggested leasing equipment instead of purchasing outright. The town is considering testing out the concept with the landscaping equipment come summer time.