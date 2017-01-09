Bruderheim Council hears another fibre proposal

At the recent meeting, Bruderheim Town Council heard from another company wanting to serve residents.

Council is looking to upgrade the town's internet to make it more attractive to potential residents and businesses.

"The internet is becoming not just a want for communities but a need," said Bruderheim mayor Karl Hauch. "We (saw) that in our community when we had issues with internet in our town and folks were very unhappy."

The latest company to present is Axia, an Alberta-based company focusing on bringing fibre internet services to rural Albertans.

Axia has already set up numerous towns like Nanton, Barnwell, Pincher Creek and Fort McLeod. Axia representative Jason O'Connor made a pitch on Axia's internet services.

"We just want to be careful in our planning and this looks like a good, viable option for our community and we just need to do a little bit more research," added Hauch.

In order for Axia to begin upgrading Bruderheim, 30 per cent of residents must declare their desire for fibre internet.