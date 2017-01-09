Beating the winter blues with nutrition

  • Print
With winter in full swing and many feeling some seasonal sadness, adding specific nutritional components could be the answer.
 
 On Sunday, January 8, the Fort Saskatchewan Healthy Living Club hosted a seminar featuring Doreen and Marlon Cliffe of D'sozo Wellness.
 
The seminar hosted just under 40 people who learned how to cook recipes with particular diet components to combat seasonal sadness and depression.
 
Three important foods to incorporate in your diet are tryptophan, foods high in omega 3 fatty acids and high in folate.
 
"A lot of those foods fall over into each category, so folate you would find in all of your beans and for you tryptophan and your omega-3s some of those cross over so for example sesame seed, flaxseed and walnuts, those are foods that would fall into both categories and I always encourage people to choose those easy ones that cover both bases," said Doreen Cliffe.
 
Additionally, dark Leafy greens and soy are good sources of omega-3s and tryptophan.
 
For those looking to implement some of the nutritional strategies, starting small is the key.
 
"An easy step would just be to start incorporating one thing at a time. If you're just going to choose to incorporate flaxseed that's ground into a juice in the morning and that is your routine to get some good healthy omega threes and tryptophan in your diet just start with that and then when you're ready to incorporate something else, like maybe more of a plant-based meal, just slowly switch things out, don't try to do it all at once."
 
Along with the nutritional components, Cliffe suggests two other lifestyle changes to help beat the winter blues.
 
"One of them is being active for 30 minutes a day. Whether that is an aerobic activity or just walking, something to get your heart rate up."
 
The other is simply thinking positive.
 
"Cognitive behavioral therapy or positive thinking; part of the positive thinking is just gratitude, looking for things to be thankful for and just changing your thinking and even just when people do that on their own it actually impacts their life. It's easy enough to say, okay I'm going to start thinking more positively, I could have worded that differently. It's like checking your thoughts and because you actually verbalize your thoughts and sometimes that's just the easiest place to start."

