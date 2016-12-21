Beating the darkness and winter blues

Feeling like there's not enough sunshine in your life? You're not alone.

Today (December 21) will see the least amount of daylight all year, it's also the first day of winter.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a problem for many, especially when there aren't many daylight hours. Heartland Primary Care Network (PCN) offered some tips to help out.

"Consider your environment to maximize your exposure to natural light by opening curtains, sitting next to a window or taking a daytime walk," Heartland PCN registered psychologist, Agnes Olszewska said.

Other tips include:

- If you work nights or can't get outside during the day, take Vitamin D supplements

- Maintaining a routine and consistent sleep schedule

- Exercise

- C onnect with other friends and family more

- Plan a vacation or special event to look forward to