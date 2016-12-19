Base layer important when exercising outside

With the warmer weather back until Christmas, more people will be out exercising and sweating.

Wearing the proper clothing while doing it is still important, especially when perspiration comes into play.

"For sports outside like hockey or cross-country skiing, we carry what you'd call base layers," clothing apparel buyer with Winner's Way Source for Sports, Logan Gawron .

The warmest option at Winner's Way is the Ice Breaker, made from 100 per cent Merino wool.

"We also have Under Armour and Columbia, who have their own special technologies."

The base layers generally come in two pieces, one for your upper body and one for your lower body.

"You want to wear them like long johns, underneath your clothes first, then put your sweater and jacket on so you're set for being warm."