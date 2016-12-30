Attempted break and entry in Bruderheim

  • Print
Police are asking for the public's help to solve an early morning Boxing Day break and enter in Bruderheim.
 
After ringing the doorbell, the man went to the side garage door and attempted to gain entry. He fled the scene when the homeowner interrupted him.
Fort RCMP have no other information at this time about the suspect but supplied a photo.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance screen grab or has information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

