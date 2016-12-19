ATM stolen from local hotel

Police are looking for three suspects after an ATM theft.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a call from a local hotel at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (December 17).

While one of the suspects distracted a hotel employee with a phone call, another suspect stole the ATM from the lobby with a dolly.

The man who entered the hotel is 6'0, was wearing a black jacket with a red inner liner, black pants, black boots, a balaclava and gloves.