Ardrossan student becomes a published author

A young author from the area is living every writer's dream.

Grade ten student of Ardrossan High School, Jonathan Ewing, published his first novel.

'Hidden In Plain Sight' follows a popular 16-year-old student who gets himself into trouble, resulting in his parents sending him and a friend to a military academy boot camp. After they arrive, odd occurrences lead them to realize they're caught in a web of lies with no way out.

Ewing was in grade seven when he got the idea.

"The idea came to me when I was half asleep. Everything spiraled off of that. My writing ability grew and I finally came up with a good copy of it three years later," said Ewing.

During the writing process many people stepped in to help out.

"To start off, it would be my family and my close friends. Whenever I had an idea I ran it past them. In my later writing, my cousin Samantha and my friend Jess drew up illustrations."

He also credits local teachers, his principal (Miss MJ Nam) and many other un-named influences.

When he's not writing, Ewing is busy with school work, football, track and field and guitar.

As for another novel?

"I've left it open for Logan, my main character, to have a spinoff. I've also been playing with another idea involving a time warp situation, but those are all up in the air right now."