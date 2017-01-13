Anonymous tip leads to huge bust, array of charges for two Fort men

  • Print
An anonymous tip led to a multitude of charges for two Fort Saskatchewan men.
 
Mounties began their investigation in early December after the tip suggested there was illegal activities with possible ties to the Warlocks Outlaw motorcycle gang.
 
On December 15, two storage lockers and a residence in Fort Saskatchewan were searched by the RCMP and members of the ALERT Organized Crime and Gang Enforcement Unit. They found: a loaded 9mm handgun, numerous rifles (including a Soviet-designed SKS rifle), hundreds of rounds of ammunition, prohibited magazines, stolen property (including an ATV), an assortment of drugs (cocaine, psilocybin and prescription pills) and over $2,800 in Canadian currency.
 
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP believe the items seized are consistent with the qualities of drug trafficking.
 
"Illegal guns in the wrong hands can become tools of the drug trade and the violence it breeds," said Inspector Chris Culhane of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.  "The work our units do to remove these guns from the streets is vital to public safety."
 
On December 28, 46-year-old Clayton Fortin and 39-year-old Robert Knight were arrested without incident.
 
Fortin remains in custody while facing several charges, including:
- Unsafe storage of firearms
- 10 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon with ammo without licence or registration
- Possession of a firearm with tampered serial number
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Three counts of adult possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs or Substances Act
 
Knight is facing similar charges:
- Unsafe storage of firearms
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of a restricted firearm or prohibited weapon with ammo without licence or registration
- Possession of firearm with tampered serial number
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs or Substances Act
 
Both will soon appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court.
 
The charges are now before the courts and further information will not be provided by the RCMP.
 
13012017seizeditemsThe numerous weapons and drugs RCMP and ALERT found while conducting their search on display. Courtesy Fort RCMP.

