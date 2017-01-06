Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor

  • Print
Local councillor Arjun Randhawa was the lucky winner of a contest sending him and his father to Montreal for the World Junior Championship.
 
It would have been nice to see Team Canada win gold, but Randhawa says the trip was still an amazing experience.
 
"That has to be one of the greatest games I've ever been to. The atmosphere in the Bell Centre was just extraordinary."
 
Arjun won the trip package at an Oilers game.
 
Part of the prize was watching the semifinal and gold medal match, but something else happened that wasn't expected.
 
"I actually ran into Martin Brodeur at our hotel so that was pretty sweet. I got to take a photo with him in the elevator. It was a pretty neat experience because he's one of the best goalies there ever was."
 
Another bonus was watching Carter Hart play in net for Canada, he grew up and played minor hockey in Sherwood Park.
 
"We got to see him five minutes into the semifinal game where he played amazing and didn't let in a single goal. Even last night, in the shootout he stopped four of five and was just solid throughout the game. We have a pretty amazing hockey history in the Fort and in the region and this is just another connection we can add on top of that."
 
Team Canada lost 5-4 in the shootout Thursday night (January 5) and won silver in the tournament.

