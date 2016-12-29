Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

With a new year comes a new outlook and for many, that means a decision to get into a healthier lifestyle.



One of the more popular resolutions to kick-start a new year is to get more fit, and with that it's more likely to see a spike in gym membership for the first couple weeks of January.



"We see a small spike," said John Bouwman, partial owner of JohnnyB Fitt, "Some of the other gyms might see more of it than we do. It's a very common appearance."



Every year, for about the first couple of weeks, JohnnyB Fitt will see an increase of new gym members, before it falls back to a regular routine.



"They're not really serious about it," said Bouwman. "They will set themselves up for failure. They'll last maybe two or three visits in the first month and then they'll die back off."



The reason for failure of maintaining a serious workout regimen often lies in not having a specific plan going forward.



"Just to say 'I want to lose some weight', isn't really good enough. What they need to say is 'I want to lose two pounds per week and I want to do a 5K run and do the Spartan race in September' for instance. Those are some concrete goals that they have to identify."



Bouwman recommends looking at three different angles towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle. That includes nutrition, resistance training and the individual's cardiovascular abilities.



"This isn't a bad kind of a thing here, we strongly encourage membership and we strongly encourage constant participation and making it a lifestyle choice - not a quick fix."



JohnnyB Fitt will be starting off their 2017 with the New Year's Resolution Walk/Run starting at 10:00 a.m. on January 1. Their regular classes begin again on January 9 and 10 where old and new members are always welcome.