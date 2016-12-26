A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

After a long time planning and saving, the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce has finally found a new home.

When the perfect opportunity arose, the new home turned out to be in the heart of downtown Fort Saskatchewan at the old historical Fire Hall (9923 - 103 St.) - only two blocks from the Chamber's old location at the CN Station.

"The CN Station wasn't a bad fit for us," said Chamber president, Lisa Makin. "It wasn't a bad location and it certainly met our needs, but moving forward and expanding this new building gives us the opportunity to expand on what we offer for membership and to be able to offer them more."

With more room, the Chamber of Commerce will be able to hold meetings at their own location, utilize the new office spaces and host workshops.

The Chamber has been talking with other non-profit organizations about partnerships in order to help them ude the new building, with the potential for renting out office space. More information regarding the specifications will be available in January.

The Chamber of Commerce now have full ownership of the building, instead of leasing it from the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

Over 50 per cent of the $625,000 to purchase the building came out of funding the Chamber had been investing for the opportunity.

They officially moved in to their new location on December 21.