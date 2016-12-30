Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, there is a lot to look forward to in 2017.

Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur had a chance to sit down and reflect on the past year.

2016 was an unusual year filled with some economic hardships. However, it saw the approval of the Recreation Facility Parks Master Plan, which lays the foundation for what citizens would like to see in the city.

The past year marked the creation of a permanent transit system with more funding, improved routes, and a fully integrated U Pass. This allows citizens to have transit accessibility within Fort Saskatchewan, rather than having to travel outside of the city.

Furthermore, in 2016, Fort Saskatchewan was named one of the top ten best communities for business in Alberta due to its volumes of local businesses.

"At the beginning of the year, I did say that we were going to experience some economic speed bumps," stated Katchur. "But I said that if we could work with our local, provincial, and federal partners, that we could ride out this storm, which we have been doing and we are seeing the economy turning around."

Katchur believes 2017 has a lot to offer for the city.

After being announced as the Jimmy Carter Habitat Build, sixteen new Habitat for Humanity homes are undergoing construction in Fort Saskatchewan and will be completed in the New Year.

In addition, two new schools, including the Southepoint School and St. Andre Bessette, are expected to open.

2017 will also see numerous recreational advancements such as a new sports field, an expansion to the Curling Club facility, inclusive change rooms at Harbour Pool, and a plebiscite to see whether residents would like a new swimming pool.

The 2017 Municipal Election will also be underway in the new year.

"I can say with pride that I love living in Fort Saskatchewan because we're a city that believes we're always moving forward," concluded Katchur.