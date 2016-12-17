Are cell phones a good Christmas gift?

Cell phones, do they make for good Christmas presents?

"I think they're an excellent idea!" said Dan L'Heuroux, owner of Cambridge Electronics (TELUS dealer in the Cornerstone Mall).

L'Heuroux believes there are three main things in life that everyone needs: food, shelter and communication.



"The cell phone is sort of the central hub of everything you do in your day. When you leave your house, it's usually with keys, wallet and your cell phone. So it's definitely an awesome gift for anybody.”

That also goes for kids too, as, L’Heuroux has seen parents purchase phones for their children as young as five.

“The thing you got to think about is, it’s not only for the child, it’s a little bit for the parent.” said L’Heuroux. “It’s a security device so you can always stay in touch with your child. These things can be a toy (because) now they do anything that you can think of, but their main function is a communication device.”

There are, however, a couple of things to keep in mind when purchasing a cell phone as a gift. Including whether you go with a prepaid or term plan, depending on phone usage.

“At the start, you don’t know what your usage patterns are,” L’Heuroux explains, “So it’s always a great place to start as a prepaid. If you think that there is going to be heavy usage, definitely go into a term plan because it’s going to save you in the long run.”

It's also the gift that, potentially keeps taking. When buying a phone, especially under contract, it's important to keep monthly and extended costs in mind.

As for what phone to get, Apple and Samsung remain a top seller.