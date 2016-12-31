Fort Saskatchewan's top sports stories of 2016

As another year comes to a close, here's a look back at the top sports stories of 2016.

According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, the sports highlights were:

5. Maschmeyer named top goalie at World Championships

With 33 saves in her first start in a World Championship final, Emerance Maschmeyer was named top goaltender in the tournament. She only allowed one goal in a heartbreaking loss

4. Blankeneau representing more than Canada at Rio Olympics

For the first time in 24 years, the Canadian men's volleyball team qualified to compete in the Olympics. Local volleyball star Jay Blankenau represented the area and Canada at the Olympic games. Blankenau and his team lost to Russia in the quarterfinals. He's now in Europe playing the European circuit. Read more on Blankenau's thoughts here

3. Wlos named coach of the year

Kory Wlos: teacher, country music artist and award-winning volleyball coach . Wlos was named Coach of the Year for Metro Edmonton division three boys volleyball by fellow coaches. Wlos, who plays volleyball himself in the Edmonton Men's Volleyball League, said he'll probably be coaching until the day he retires.

2. Fort High Football ruin Archbishop Jordan's perfect season

The Sting obliterated Archbishop Jordan's (ABJ) perfect season in the last game of the regular season with a 36-9 pounding. Although it seemed the Sting's long-time rival had all the momentum in the first half, a strong half-time pep-talk from head coach Tyler Hussey turned the team around, denying ABJ the win . The Sting finished the regular season with a 6-1 record and lost in the playoff semi-finals.

1. Former Ranger off to Saskatoon Blades

Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers player Kirby Dach made history in May as the highest ranked Fort Saskatchewan hockey player to be taken in the WHL Bantam Draft. Dach was taken in the first round , second overall, by the Saskatoon Blades. He played in the preseason with the Blades, recording two goals and two assists in six games. More recently, he was called up to play against the Oil Kings on November 10.

Honourable mention:

The Fort Fury are having an amazing season so far. Last season's champs, they'll start 2017 with an incredible 15-2 record (8-0 at home). They sit in first place in the North Division with 31 points.