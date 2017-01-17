Mason Younger is Hawks' new captain, league assist leader

  • Print
Newly appointed Hawks' captain Mason Younger leads the Capital Junior Hockey League in assists.
 
In his fourth season with the Fort Saskatchewan Junior B team, Younger has tallied 35 assists in 33 games.
 
"I don't really pay much attention to it," said Younger. "All the guys are in the right place at the right time, it's not just me looking for them."
 
The talented team-player also has a handful of goals.
 
Younger was recently named team captain after Ryan Young took a job opportunity in Olds. He's ready to help push the Hawks in the right direction and lead by example.
 
"Everyone needs to know their roles, come out with the intent that we're going to win every game, not sit back and let the other team dictate the pace.
 
The Hawks sit fourth in the East Division, with eight games until playoffs.
 
Other leading scorers for the Hawks include Justin Ferris (12th, 20 goals and 22 assists) and Tyson Davey (14th, 18 goals and 22 assists). Overall, Younger is 15th in total points.
 
The Hawks play the Beverly Warriors on Wednesday, 8:00 p.m. in Clareview.

