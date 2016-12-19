Marshall scores overtime winner for Chiefs

An overtime thriller at the Jubilee Recreation Centre yesterday (December 18).

The Fort Saskatchewan Senior AAA Chiefs won 3-2 over the Innisfail Eagles.

Down 1-0 after the first period, Liam Darragh scored the Chiefs' first goal of the game mid-way through the second period.

After giving up another goal midway through the third, Brendan Baumgartner tied the game up with just under five minutes left.

Just 31 seconds into overtime, Chiefs' captain Jamie Marshall put home the game winner.

Marshall was much happier with this effort compared to last Sunday's 9-3 loss to Rosetown

"This league there's too many good players and teams, you're not going to win if you're not doing the little things we've been taught our whole lives from minor hockey on like effort, dumping pucks in and no passes up the middle. We learned a hard lesson from that really disheartening loss, we came back, kept it simple, stuck to our game plan and battled back from being down a couple of times."