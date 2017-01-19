Bossert twins ruling the basketball court

  • Print
With basketball in full swing, twins from Fort Christian are proving to be dominant on the court.
 
Both calling Fort Saskatchewan their hometown, Madison and Ciara Bossert play club basketball in Sherwood Park with the Strathcona Tsunami.
 
Madison is currently leading the Strathcona Basketball Association (SBA) Tsunami in points this season, with her point guard sister Ciara leading in assists.
 
"Madison is one of those really quiet kids, leads totally by example, you would never know that she is the points leader," said Strathcona Tsunami Head Coach Gene Eberley "She's a really great teammate."
 
Being returning players on the team, coach Eberley compliments the girls on helping new players adapt to the team's system.
 
The Tsunami play in the Edmonton Youth Basketball Association Division B, which is the highest level for midget girls. They also play junior high basketball for Fort Christian.
 
Ciara and Madison have both been recognized as the Winner's Way Sports Star of the Month for December.

