Justin Ferris leading Hawks in goals and points

Fort Saskatchewan Hawks' right winger Justin Ferris leads his team in points.

In 27 games, the Junior B player has tallied 20 goals and 22 assists (42 points).

"I'd like to be a little bit higher," stated Ferris. "But it's just nice that the team is winning and putting up points."

Ferris admits to having clicked with linemate Tyson Davey, after playing together for a year and a half. He believes adding Jesse Morrison to the line up makes for strong plays in front of the net.

Overall, Ferris is twelfth in the Capital Junior Hockey League in points.

The Hawks are currently sitting fourth in the East Division, with seven games remaining until playoffs.

"I think we have a good chance of winning our division, for sure going into playoffs, and hopefully going for a championship this year."

The Hawks play their next game on Friday (January 20) against the Wetaskiwin Icemen, 8:00 p.m., at the Jubilee Recreation Centre.