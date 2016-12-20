JPII Patriots sink to Parkland Immanuel

The St. John Paul II senior men's basketball team lost to Parkland Immanuel last night (December 19).

Final score: Parkland Immanuel 89, St. John Paul II 65.

With the win at JPII , Parkland Immanuel remains undefeated on the season with a 4-0 record while the Patriots fell to 1-3.

Defense was an area of concern for Patriots' captain Morgan Bonneville.

"We need to stay focused on our defence which was alright since we had our 1-2-1-1 press going pretty good. Covering our man, if we get beat we have to help each other out."

Bonneville was impressed with their strong fourth quarter, especially with their shooting at the end of the game.

Viktor Sokolowski led the team with 19 points, Kurt Sanchez had 17. Sokolowski also led the team with seven rebounds.