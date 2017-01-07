Hawks trump Mustangs

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks pulled out another big win on Friday night (January 6).

They defeated the Edmonton Mustangs 4-2 in an intense game at the Jubilee Recreation Centre.

"There were some good things out there," stated head coach John Parfett. "I liked the energy that we came out with, especially in the second period, I thought we took the game over."

The Hawks were leading 4-1 until the Mustangs scored their second goal in the third. Goals for the Hawks were scored by Tyler Dorval, Noah Keiser, Gage Gorda, and Josh Sinatynski.

For their first game of 2017, the Hawks were faced with a few changes. Mason Younger replaced Ryan Thomas as team captain ( after he left the team for a job opportunity ), and Boe Geislinger returned to the Hawks after a year off.

Lawrence Rosychuk played a strong game in net, making 26 saves on 28 shots.

The Hawks are now sitting third in their division at 18-8-3 on the season, with only ten games remaining until playoffs.

They play their next game on Sunday in St. Albert, 8:00 p.m., against the Merchants.