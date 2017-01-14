Hawks comeback, triumph over Royals

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks won big on Friday night (January 13).

They beat the Edmonton Royals 5-3 at the Jubilee Reaction Centre.

"We have to play these guys again in the near future," stated right wing Justin Ferris. "They're just ahead of us in the standings so it's nice to get these two points, especially going into a game against them in a couple weeks. We know we have the upper hand."

Down 3-0 early in the second period, the Hawks managed to tie it after 40 minutes. In the third period, the Hawks scored two more goals to secure the win.

"First period was a little rough," added captain Mason Younger. "The boys came together, we had a meeting in the room after the first. We felt like we weren't putting in our full effort, and it was nice to see everyone come out and actually play the potential we can come out with."

Two of the goals were scored by Jesse Morrison. Other goalscorers included Ferris, Younger, and Tyson Davey.

In net, Lawrence Rosychuk made 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Hawks are now sitting fourth in their divison, with only eight games remaining until playoffs.

They play an away game at Clairview on Wednesday (January 18), 8:00 p.m., against the Beverly Warriors.