Gold for Ardrossan Thunder U10 boys soccer

The Ardrossan Thunder U10 boys soccer team will be coming home with gold medals.

The Polar Cup tournament wrapped up Thursday (December 29) and the boys won two of their three games.

"Gold is great. We're in it to play together and learn the game but this is going to boost our confidence. Everybody wants to win and as long as we try hard we're in it to win it," said coach Richard Clements.

The Thunder won their first game 11-6, dropped the next one 9-8, and then finished with a 6-4 win in the gold medal match.

Most of the kids are new to the game, but it took the full team and a few standouts to win.

"My son's Finlay and Zac, also Jordan, the defenders played awesome. Everyone had a great game. Everyone tried hard and they deserved the win."

Clements also wanted to thank the rest of the coaches.

The Polar Cup ran at various Edmonton Soccer Centre locations from December 27-29.