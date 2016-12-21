Fury's Natalie Bender on a roll; boasts .958 save percentage

Junior Fury goalie Natalie Bender is having a fantastic season.

In nine games, she has allowed an average of 1.10 goals through, has a .958 save percentage and four shutouts.

"Natalie is a rookie (to the Fury)," said head coach Amber Rodda. "I've coached her in the past so I know what she's all about. I'm very pleased with her coming onto this team, she's a good asset on and off the ice."

The Fury are currently sitting first in their North Division at 15-2 on the season.

"I'm just trying my best to help the team win games and do my job stopping the puck," stated Bender. "We have a very strong team both offensively and defensively. It's nice not having to worry about your team having to score goals because you can always rely on them to put the puck in the net."

The team won the 2015/2016 AJFHL Championship and has high hopes of doing so again this season.