Four Fort Saskatchewan soccer teams medal in Polar Cup

A successful showing for the Fort Saskatchewan soccer teams at the Polar Cup.

Four of the five teams medaled in their respected divisions:

- U14 boys Fort Fury Ambrock won gold. Coach Trent Ambrock's squad won 10-0 in the final and only allowed one goal in the whole tournament.

- U12 girls Strikers Sidam won silver. The Strikers went 3-1 in the tournament.

- U12 boys Warriors Mandryk won silver. After winning their first two games of the Polar Cup, the Warriors lost 5-0 in the final.

- U16 girls Fort United won silver. Coach Rob Hall's team had a tie and win before losing in the final to the COCL Raptors.

- U14 girls Strikers Smith finished the tournament in 5th place. The team tied their first game, lost their second and won their third.

Around 300 teams competed in the Polar Cup in Edmonton. It took place from December 27-29.