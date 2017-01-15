Fort basketball teams end weekend with wins

The hometown senior boys basketball teams brought home third and fourth place at their most recent tournament.

On Friday and Saturday (January 13 and 14) St. JP II hosted their senior boys basketball tournament.

Starting the weekend off with a win, the St. JP II Patriots beat Redwater 80- 61 on Friday. They lost 86-65 to St. Joe's from Whitecourt on Saturday morning.

"They're a team I have a lot of respect for, they're well coached and very disciplined and they're kind of where I'd like to see our team be at. It was good to play them and see what our potential could be," said head coach of St. JP II, Cameron Keats.

In the bronze medal game St. JP II came out on top of the Our Lady of Mount Pleasant (OLMP) Royals, 74-68.

"They were winning for most of the game, it wasn't until the fourth quarter where we kind of got up on them by a bit," said Keats, "we let them get the first few baskets and dug a little bit of a hole that we were fighting all game to come back from, but the guys dug deep and they found what was needed to not only to get the lead but to keep it because OLMP didn't make it easy."

St. JP II is back at home for a league game on Wednesday (January 18).

The Fort High Sting also took to the court this weekend. They lost their first game to Whitecourt 89-66 on Friday, later that evening the Sting rallied to take down Redwater, 75-53.

In the consolation final, Fort High won 58-36 over Pigeon Lake ending the weekend with a win and a fourth place finish.

Fort High has a break before their next league game on February 8 when they'll host Old Strathcona.