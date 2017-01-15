  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports
The hometown senior boys basketball teams brought home third and fourth place at their most recent tournament.
 
On Friday and Saturday (January 13 and 14) St. JP II  hosted their senior boys basketball tournament.
 
Starting the weekend off with a win, the St. JP II Patriots beat Redwater 80- 61 on Friday. They lost 86-65 to St. Joe's from Whitecourt on Saturday morning.
 
"They're a team I have a lot of respect for, they're well coached and very disciplined and they're kind of where I'd like to see our team be at. It was good to play them and see what our potential could be," said head coach of St. JP II, Cameron Keats.
 
In the bronze medal game St. JP II came out on top of the Our Lady of Mount Pleasant (OLMP) Royals, 74-68.
 
"They were winning for most of the game, it wasn't until the fourth quarter where we kind of got up on them by a bit," said Keats, "we let them get the first few baskets and dug a little bit of a hole that we were fighting all game to come back from, but the guys dug deep and they found what was needed to not only to get the lead but to keep it because OLMP didn't make it easy."
 
St. JP II is back at home for a league game on Wednesday (January 18).
 
The Fort High Sting also took to the court this weekend. They lost their first game to Whitecourt 89-66 on Friday, later that evening the Sting rallied to take down Redwater, 75-53.
 
In the consolation final, Fort High won 58-36 over Pigeon Lake ending the weekend with a win and a fourth place finish.
 
Fort High has a break before their next league game on February 8 when they'll host Old Strathcona.

More Local Sports

Fort basketball teams end weekend with wins

The hometown senior boys basketball teams brought home third and fourth place at their most recent tournament.

Hawks comeback, triumph over Royals

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks won big on Friday night (January 13).

Ten years of local sports service for Vaughn McGrath

Vaughn McGrath has ten years under his belt with the Fort Saskatchewan Minor Sports Association.

Hawks trump Mustangs

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks pulled out another big win on Friday night (January 6).

Four Fort Saskatchewan soccer teams medal in Polar Cup

A successful showing for the Fort Saskatchewan soccer teams at the Polar Cup.

Fort Saskatchewan's top sports stories of 2016

As another year comes to a close, here's a look back at the top sports stories of 2016.

Excellent Fort showing at Polar Cup tournament

The Polar Cup is well underway in Edmonton.

Gold for Ardrossan Thunder U10 boys soccer

The Ardrossan Thunder U10 boys soccer team will be coming home with gold medals.

Fury's Natalie Bender on a roll; boasts .958 save percentage

Junior Fury goalie Natalie Bender is having a fantastic season.

15AAA Rangers lose close game to Leduc

The Fort Saskatchewan Minor Midget AAA Rangers ended up on the wrong end of a close game.

JPII Patriots sink to Parkland Immanuel

The St. John Paul II senior men's basketball team lost to Parkland Immanuel last night (December 19).

Bantam AAA Rangers dominate Saints

Make it 19 wins on the season for the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers.

Marshall scores overtime winner for Chiefs

An overtime thriller at the Jubilee Recreation Centre yesterday (December 18).

Hawks' captain leaving for job opportunity

Hawks' captain Ryan Thomas is leaving a familiar place.

Hat-trick for Ferris, Keiser scores two in Hawks' OT win

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks pulled out a big win on Friday night (December 16) at the JRC.

Rangers' Aykroyd and Fedorvich heading to All-Star Game

Two Bantam AA Rangers will represent Fort Saskatchewan at the ERBHL (Edmonton Rural Bantam AA Hockey League) All-Star Game.

Fort bowlers on a hot streak

Fort Saskatchewan bowlers are scoring big!

Sting men looking to improve after facing elite opponent

The Fort High senior men's basketball team stumbled against a tough opponent last night (December 12).

Sting win close one on home court

The Fort High women's basketball team won their second league game in a row.

JP II women hold on for close victory

The Saint John Paul II senior women's basketball team came out with a close win last night (December 12).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Chiefs lose to Red Wings, aim for better effort

JPII girls one point short of bronze at home tournament

Hawks win close game against Icemen

Bantam AAA Rangers win again

15AAA Rangers stay tied with Grande Peace

Szabados shines as Chiefs beat Smyth and Eagles

Fort Sask Ice pick up hardware at home tournament

Smyth, Szabados highlight star-studded hockey game

Rocque through two days at Canada Cup

Bantam AAA Rangers weather the Storm

Rocque starts Canada Cup

Sting Football celebrate season at annual banquet

A win, a loss for Bantam AA Rangers in Edmonton

Seven goal third period in Hawks win

Hawks crush Flyers

Fury top Amazons in overtime

Lamont junior girls win volleyball league

Ardrossan tops Fort Sask for early bird gold

Bantam AA Rangers destroy MLAC

Chiefs fight back in big win over Redwings

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

2017 Pink Shirt Day notice

11 January 2017 9:00 pm - 16 January 2017 3:00 pm

Boys and Girls Club, Fort Saskatchewan





NAHL: Sturgeon Sting vs. Fort Sask Peewee AA Rangers

15 January 2017 11:00 am

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Edmonton Maple Leaf Athletics Club vs. Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers

15 January 2017 12:15 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AJFHL: Edmonton Wolves vs. Fort Saskatchewan Fury

15 January 2017 1:15 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMMHL: NWCAA Stampeders vs. Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers

15 January 2017 2:45 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. Grande Peace Storm

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Mark Messier – Servus credit Union Place, St. Albert





FORT SASKATCHEWAN QUILTING GUILD

16 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

First United Church, Fort Saskatchewan





Login