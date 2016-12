Excellent Fort showing at Polar Cup tournament

Marshall scores overtime winner for Chiefs An overtime thriller at the Jubilee Recreation Centre yesterday (December 18).

Hat-trick for Ferris, Keiser scores two in Hawks' OT win The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks pulled out a big win on Friday night (December 16) at the JRC.

Rangers' Aykroyd and Fedorvich heading to All-Star Game Two Bantam AA Rangers will represent Fort Saskatchewan at the ERBHL (Edmonton Rural Bantam AA Hockey League) All-Star Game.

Sting men looking to improve after facing elite opponent The Fort High senior men's basketball team stumbled against a tough opponent last night (December 12).

Sting win close one on home court The Fort High women's basketball team won their second league game in a row.

JP II women hold on for close victory The Saint John Paul II senior women's basketball team came out with a close win last night (December 12).

Chiefs lose to Red Wings, aim for better effort It was a rough game for the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs on Sunday afternoon (December 11).

JPII girls one point short of bronze at home tournament The Saint John Paul II Patriots senior women's basketball team were a second short of winning the bronze medal at their home tournament.

Hawks win close game against Icemen A huge win for the Junior B Hawks on Friday night (December 9) at the JRC.

Bantam AAA Rangers win again The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers stay at the top of the league after last night's (December 6) victory.

15AAA Rangers stay tied with Grande Peace The Minor Midget AAA Rangers split two games on the road against the Grande Peace Storm this weekend.

Szabados shines as Chiefs beat Smyth and Eagles Shannon Szabados and the Fort Saskatchewan Senior AAA Chiefs topped Ryan Smyth and the Stony Plain Eagles on Sunday (December 4).