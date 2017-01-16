Busy, successful weekend for Fort Ice Ringette

  • Print
Fort Saskatchewan's ringette teams had a packed weekend with some shiny hardware coming home with them.
 
The games kicked off on Friday (January 13) with the U10-3 and U16B teams travelling to Calgary.
 
U10-3 lost all three of their games, while the U16B Ice won one of their three games.
 
U10-1-2 Ice made the trek down Highway 21 to a Sherwood park tournament, they took home silver.
 
The U12B Ice were by far the busiest, travelling to Leduc's tournament and bringing home a silver medal. They then continued south to Red Deer and carried on their success, winning 5-4.
 
"Ice time is always exciting and of course, any out-of-town tournament gets the girls together off-ice as well as on-ice," said Roberta Carriere with Fort Saskatchewan Ringette. "It's always a good time."
 
The excitement continues next weekend with the Active Start girls off to experience their first jamboree in Sherwood Park on Sunday (January 22).
 
On Friday, the U10-3 team is in Edmonton for the Edmonton Silver Ring Tournament. The U10-1-2 team is off to Leduc on Saturday to play the Jaguars at 9:30 p.m.

