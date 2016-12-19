Bantam AAA Rangers dominate Saints

Make it 19 wins on the season for the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers.

Raphael Pelletier led the Rangers in scoring with two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over the Parkland Saints last night (December 18) at the Jubilee Recreation Centre.

"A big part of the win was about baring down, not letting the Saints get any chances," Rangers' captain Alex Thacker said.

Jesse Burchart scored the only goal in the first period.

"First period, we were looking for a little better start, but the boys came back in the second and third to shut them down," Thacker explained.

The Rangers exploded for four goals in the second period from Pelletier, Blake Hammel, Cache Schiller and Jacob Boucher. Dylan Thompson and Pelletier scored in the third period for the Rangers.

"It's huge keeping in control of the game, so we have more momentum heading into the next game against St. Albert," Thacker concluded.

The third place overall 19-3-1 Rangers have one more game before Christmas on Thursday (December 22), they'll be in St. Albert taking on the first place Sabres (20-1-1).