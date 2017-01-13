Ten years of local sports service for Vaughn McGrath

Vaughn McGrath has ten years under his belt with the Fort Saskatchewan Minor Sports Association.

McGrath takes pride in his role growing the organization and sport in Fort Saskatchewan.

" There's waves up and down, more volunteers, less volunteers for some of the sports, there's changes," said McGrath. "This provides consistency, growth in sports, growth in the overall bank account."

McGrath, who spent time as president of the association, takes pride in ensuring facilities are in place for local teams and input is given for the city's master plan.

As for projects coming up, McGrath and the association are working towards more gymnastics space.

The Fort Saskatchewan Minor Sports Association also supports baseball, hockey, judo, lacrosse, ringette and soccer.

