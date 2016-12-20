15AAA Rangers lose close game to Leduc

  • Print
The Fort Saskatchewan Minor Midget AAA Rangers ended up on the wrong end of a close game.
 
Up against the Leduc Oil Kings, the 15AAA Rangers came out blazing at the Jubilee Recreation Centre, with a goal in the first minute. It would be short-lived, as they gave up a pair before the end of the first period.
 
Each team scored twice in the second period, the third was scoreless.
 
Final score from Monday night: Leduc 4, Fort Saskatchewan 3.

"We could have prevented some turnovers in the defensive zone, getting pressured on the boards really made getting out hard," Rangers' centre Nate Ibraheem said. "We also need to capitalize on our opportunities on the power play since we run the cycle really well with a guy open high, we could have put away a couple more goals."
 
The Rangers are now 4-16-1 on the season, 10th place in the 12 team North Division.

